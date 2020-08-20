ACB catches surveyor demanding bribe in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday caught a surveyor red-handed at the Ranga Reddy district Collectorate allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a complainant.

The surveyor allegedly demanded the bribe for giving a survey report to the complainant. After the trap, the ACB officials carried out searches at the surveyor’s chambers. More details are awaited.

