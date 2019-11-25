ACB closes irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said it has closed probe into alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in Maharashtra, adding none of these cases was linked to deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The ACB’s clarification came after opposition Congress claimed Ajit Pawar was “exonerated” in lieu of his support to the BJP in forming a government two days ago.

“None of the cases pertaining to Ajit Pawar in the 2013 irrigation scam investigation have been closed,” a senior ACB official told PTI.