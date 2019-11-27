ACB conduits an alternative for corrupt officials

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: With the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cracking the whip on authorities indulging in corrupt practices, tainted officials these days appear to have changed their tactics to take bribe through their reliable conduits such as their subordinates or private agents instead of taking it directly.

However, the ACB had managed to nab quite a few and put them behind bars with evidence after recovering the bribe amount. While a few bad apples among public servants were caught red-handed while accepting bribe directly from people for doing their job, some were found to be taking bribe with the help of their private agents or subordinates after luring them with commission.



After striking a deal with those are seeking help from them, the tainted officers would ask them to handover the cash to his agents or subordinates after fixing a particular date and time. However, those, who were unable to pay bribe, were approaching the ACB, who after registering cases, laid traps to nab the corrupt public servants.

“We are not only arresting those who are receiving bribe from people but also the officers involved behind it,” an ACB official said. Some officers are also asking people not to handover cash on the office premises. They were found to be asking people to give the ‘fixed’ amount at a place designated by them.

On Friday, the ACB caught Boduppal Municipality senior accountant Pulipalli Rajender Reddy when he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepted it through an outsourcing employee Asif from a civil contractor to process the pending bills of his civic works.

The suspended Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Ch Devika Rani too asked her superintendent K Veeranna to collect the bribe amounts on behalf of her and handover it at a jewellery store for purchasing gold ornaments, said the officials.

“We are registering a case against the tainted officials under the relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and taking action against them,” the official added.

