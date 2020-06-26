ACB court sentences AE to two-year RI in graft case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases here on Friday sentenced Andhra Pradesh Housing Board Central Division Assistant Engineer (Maintenance) B.J. Prem Prakash to two years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a graft case registered in January 2017.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on Prakash and in default of payment of the fine, he must undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

The ACB officials trapped Prakash when he accepted a bribe of Rs.15,000 from a complainant K. Aravinda Rao as a reward for not causing any disturbance for his parking business at the block numbers M3 and M4 on the board premises at Manoranjan Complex in Nampally during exhibition and not to harass him, said a press release issued by the ACB.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .