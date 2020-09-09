ACB finds Rs 28 lakh in cash at Narsapur RDO’s house

Following the allegations of Additional Collector Medak Gaddam Nagesh demanding Rs 1.12 crore from a landlord, the ACB sleuths led by DSP, ACB, Sangareddy, Suryanarayana were carrying out the search at 12 official houses.

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Medak: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Officials have recovered Rs 28 lakh in cash from Narsapur RDO, Aruna Reddy’s residence. The ACB officials, who are conducting raids simultaneously at 12 revenue officials’ houses in Medak district found the amount at Aruna Reddy’s residence under Ghatkesar Police station limits in Medchal-Malkajigri district.

