ACB nabs Bachupally Tahsildhar

Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Bachupally Tahsildhar NY Giri and his driver Mohammed Abdul Syeed for allegedly accepting bribe from a complainant here.

A builder B Srinivasa Rao approached Giri with a request to issue revenue location sketch pertaining to a plot which he wanted to develop. Giri demanded Rs.1 lakh for issuing the sketch. He accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Rao on August 5. Rao later came to know that the plot, which he intended to develop, was in a different survey number and that the revenue location sketch would be of no use to him. He then requested Giri to return Rs.50,000.

On August 14, Giri returned Rs 40,000 out of Rs.50,000 through his driver Syeed and retained the balance Rs 10,000 stating that the same was an expenditure. Based on Rao’s complaint, ACB booked a case against Giri and Syeed and arrested them.

