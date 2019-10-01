ACB nabs ESI official in Hyderabad for forcing doctor to sign indent

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the scam in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department, has arrested RC Puram ESI Hospital Senior Assistant M Surendranath Babu following allegations of corruption and misconduct.

According to the ACB, Babu had called the in-charge Medical Officer of Patancheru and insisted upon him to sign the indent related to the medicines stated to have been used in a medical camp though no medical camp was conducted. He was found to have colluded with the other arrested IMS officers including Joint Director K Padma and Pharmacist M Radhika in the offence. He was among 17 government officials against whom the ACB registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The ACB has so far nabbed eight persons including IMS Director Ch Devika Rani.

The ACB is also probing an audio tape purportedly containing a conversation between Babu and the doctor. In the tape, Babu was heard threatening the doctor to sign the indent related to the medicines.

However, the doctor refused to sign it. There were allegations that Babu resorted to intimidation tactics because of his connivance with the staff of the Director’s peshi.

According to ACB officials, two fake indents for medicines worth over Rs 1.03 crore were prepared by Padma on April 26 and 28 in 2018 and claimed the bills though in-charge medical officers of dispensaries in Patancheru and Borabanda had never indented those medicines. Devika Rani passed the bills. Medicines worth Rs 1.22 crore were indented and received by Padma. However, the stock was not sent to the dispensaries in Bollaram and Bonthapally during May 2018.

Devika Rani along with other officials had caused a loss of more than Rs 11 crore to the exchequer in purchasing medicines through special drug dispensing units in local purchase instead of a rate contract in 2017-18.

AP Vigilance wing raids on IMS Directorate in Vijayawada

In the wake of the multi-crore scam in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department in the city, the Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing conducted surprise checks at the IMS Directorate office in Vijayawada and another office in Tirupati on Monday.

The V&E officials inspected documents to verify whether there were any large scale financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits for various dispensaries in A.P.

CPI-M demands thorough probe into IMS scam

The Greater Hyderabad Central City Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday demanded that the State government conduct a comprehensive probe to find out the role of the medical mafia in the scam that took place in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department here.

Addressing a press conference, Committee Secretary M Srinivas said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the case, had informed that financial irregularities worth Rs11 crore had taken place in the department as of now.

“But, it is a much bigger scam. Financial irregularities amounting to hundreds of crores took place in the department,” he said.

Private firm Omni Medi had supplied medicines and kits at exorbitant rates and continued its monopoly in supplying medicines to dispensaries of Employees State Insurance (ESI). Attempts were made to pay Rs 4.26 crore bills to Omni Medi for supplying medical kits in 2019. Of them, bills worth over Rs 1.44 crore were false, he alleged, pointing out that Omni Medi Managing Director K Srihari Babu and company representative Ch Siva Nagaraju were arrested by the ACB.

He demanded the ACB to probe the purchases that were done from 2015 to 2018-19 and to blacklist the rate contract companies that resorted to irregularities in supplying medicines to the IMS department. He also accused officials of IMS department of failing to follow rules in buying medicines and wanted those involved in the scam to be suspended.

