ACB nabs GHMC official

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: B Sridhar, a chairman from circle three in GHMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 3,000 through a private assistant M Chandra Mohan from a complainant K Srinivas of Vanasthalipuram.

Sridhar demanded bribe for not to demolish the complainant’s house. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Mohan and his right hand fingers tested positive in the chemical test, officials said.

