ACB nabs NPDCL line inspector in Khammam 

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Khammam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a TSNPDCL line inspector while accepting bribe in Khammam on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Saik Shujauddin working at Dhamsalapuram section of NPDCL in the city. According to ACB DSP Madhusudhan the accused demanded Rs 20,000 to install electricity transformer at a residential apartment and electricity meters in the flats.

The complainant D Venkateswarlu who was the supervisor of the apartment approached the ACB officials who laid a trap and caught the line inspector red-handed while accepting the bribe at the office of assistant divisional engineer.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused and he would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, the DSP informed. He appealed to the public to call ACB toll free number: 1064 if any official or employee in government offices demands bribe.

