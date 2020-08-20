ACB nabs Superintendent for bribe in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Bommireddy Venkateswar Reddy, a Superintendent at the office of Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records in Ranga Reddy district, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at his office here on Thursday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a complainant, T. Venkateswar Reddy of Khajaguda.

The Superintendent allegedly demanded bribe for doing an official favour to do a survey and fixing boundaries of the complainant’s land and to process the file after receiving it from the office of Revenue Divisional Officer. The complainant’s application was already forwarded to the RDO office in Rajendranagar. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the Superintendent, with a chemical test also yielding a positive result, according to an ACB press release.

Officials arrested the Superintendent and produced him before the Special Court for ACB cases after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

