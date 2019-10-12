ACB nabs woman Drug Inspector taking bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Drug Control Inspector Lakshmi for allegedly giving a report in favour of a blood bank.

She allegedly demanded Rs.2 lakh and gold ornaments for giving a report in favour of a blood bank. The gold jewellery that she received as bribe was recovered from her.

More details are awaited.

