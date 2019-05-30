ACB officials verifies revenue records in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 12:50 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raid on Sub-Registrar Office of Yadagirigutta. The ACB officials, who arrived to Sub-Registrar Office in the afternoon, took up verification of records. They also inquired with the people, who arrived in the office for registration of the properties, whether they were insisted for bribes by the officials and brokers. According to sources, the ACB conducted the raid on Sub-Register Office following the complaints about corruption and irregularities in registration of lands. The verification of records by ACB officials continued till 7.30 pm.

