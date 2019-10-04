ACB raids house of TLF president in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting simultaneous searches at the residence of Telangana Lectures Forum president Madhusudhan Reddy here in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

They are also carrying out searches at the residences of Reddy’s relatives. More details are awaited.

