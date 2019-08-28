ACB records 60 per cent conviction rate in Telangana

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has achieved a conviction rate of 60 per cent in the cases related to bribery in the last three years. This is a significant conviction rate which has gone up in recent years with the ACB managing to ensure conviction using scientific evidence in the court, apart from trapping officials on charges of allegedly demanding and accepting bribe. As per norms, if any government official is demanding bribe, the individuals concerned must visit the ACB office to lodge a written complaint. The ACB would then probe the matter and take action as per the law.

It is managing to achieve conviction to most of the tainted officials after gathering electronic evidence against them while catching them red-handed. Using audio and video media, the ACB is collecting more information about corrupt officers besides getting their bank statements and other technical details to nail them.

In some cases, complainants are also assisting the ACB officials in collecting evidence against government servants, making it easy for authorities to take action. Giving little scope for errors in the case, the ACB is submitting evidence to the court to ensure that the officers get proper punishment.

If a tainted official is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, he cannot continue in service and he will be ineligible for retirement benefits like pension and gratuity. Three months ago, the State government passed orders to permanently withhold entire pension and gratuity of K Kishan, who was a record assistant in Government Degree College at Huzurabad in Karimnagar.

The ACB caught Kishan in 2008 for accepting a bribe of Rs.1,000 to issue a cheque pertaining to SC scholarship to the complainant’s sister. After nine years, the ACB court sentenced Kishan to one year rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 2,500. After the judgment, the ACB has requested the government to take immediate action to withhold pension and gratuity benefits to Kishan under the Telangana State Revised Pension Rules 1980 as he was convicted in a criminal case.

