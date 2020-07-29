ACB records statement of junior artiste in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:10 pm 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday recorded the statement of a junior artiste in connection with bribe allegations levelled by her against an Inspector working in the City Police.

The junior artiste, who works in the Telugu film industry, wrote a letter to the ACB accusing the Inspector of demanding Rs 5 lakh for probing a complaint she had lodged against a cinematographer. She also alleged that the Inspector took the money through a middleman. ACB officials said that other than the recorded conversation between the middleman and her, there was no other evidence to substantiate her allegations.

The woman had in May lodged a cheating complaint against the cinematographer alleging he had cheated her after promising to marry her. He was arrested in connection with the case.

