ACB seizes Rs.4 cr from ESI scam suspects in Hyderabad

Close to dozen persons including, ESI Director Devika Rani and other officials were nabbed by the ACB for allegedly committing a scam in the supply of medicines to ESI hospitals and dispensaries

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday seized Rs.4 crore belonging to the former ESI Director Devika Rani and pharmacist Nagalakshmi from a real-estate developer’s office in the city.

Close to dozen persons including Devika Rani and her husband Gurumurthy were arrested by the ACB in the ESI scam that came to light in September 2019. Devika Rani and other officials were nabbed by the ACB for allegedly committing a scam in the supply of medicines to ESI hospitals and dispensaries.

The ACB had also booked a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Devika Rani and Gurumurthy and carried searches at their house in Hyderabad and their relatives in Kadapa and Tirupati in 2019 and unearthed Disproportionate Assets worth Rs.100 crore, ACB sources said.

