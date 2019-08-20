ACB sleuths nab two officials red-handed in Vikarabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Vikarabad: A Deputy Executive Engineer and his conduit Works Inspector working with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS) department were caught red-handed by ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe from a Mission Bhagiratha contractor in return for issuing payment bills for the works done by him.

According to ACB DSP Suryanarayana, Guruvaiah, the contractor, who had taken up Mission Bhagiratha works in Tandur mandal of Vikarabad district, was supposed to be paid Rs 22 lakh towards outstanding bills for the work he had done. He has been requesting RWS DE Srinivas to clear the dues for the past one month. However, Srinivas had been demanding Rs 30,000 as bribe from Guruvaiah in return for clearing the bills.

Fed up with the unfair demand of Srinivas, Guruvaiah approached the ACB who laid a trap to catch the DE red-handed. Srinivas tried to play safe by asking Guruvaiah to hand over Rs 30,000 to conduit Works Inspector Mahender. However, ACB raided the office of RWS on Tuesday and caught Mahender while taking the bribe from the contractor. During the interrogation, Mahender spilled the beans about who forced him to take the bribe.

ACB officers also raided the residence of Srinivas. Both Srinivas and his subordinate Mahender were taken into custody. Further investigation is on.

