ACB staff to be under scanner

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said a strict vigil was being maintained over the activities of its present and previous employees.

The action comes in the wake of arrest of a head constable M Sudhakar Reddy and a constable G Yadagiri Reddy for allegedly extorting money, by posing as ACB officials, from a Sub-Registrar promising to send a favourable report to their superiors and to ensure no case was booked against him.

Sudhakar was posted at City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters after removed from ACB in 2016 while Yadagiri was removed in 2017 and was working with the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In spite of being removed from the ACB, the duo continued to pose as ACB officials and demanded money from the Shamirpet Sub-Registrar. The ACB received several complaints against Sudhakar and Yadagiri.

Apart from Sudhakar and Yadagiri, a suspended police constable Omprakash was also found to be posing as an ACB constable and allegedly committed a similar offence. The ACB nabbed Omprakash when he allegedly demanded and accepted bribe. Presently, the three are lodged in prison.

It came to the notice of the ACB department that some of them used photo copies of the identity cards issued by it and were posing as ACB staff. The ACB has requested the public to contact toll free number 1064 in case of demand of bribes by any of its present or former employees.

