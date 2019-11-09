ACB to question five officials in IMS scam

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took into custody five arrested persons for three days to collect more information about large-scale financial irregularities in Insurance Services Department (IMS).

IMS Director Ch Devika Rani, Joint Director K Padma, Assistant Director (Stores), K Vasantha Indira, Omni Medi representative Ch Siva Nagaraju and Omni Medi managing director K Srihari Babu were taken into custody till Monday.

Expediting its investigation into the scam, the ACB has so far nabbed 17 people, mostly IMS employees and pharmaceuticals managing directors. The ACB officials will be focusing on the alleged nexus between Rani and owners of the pharmaceutical companies in purchasing kits and medicines from dispensaries and clinics at exorbitant rates.

“The grilling of Rani, her colleagues and the pharma company owners will help us in getting more information about the scam,” an official said. Rani along with other officials and staff allegedly violated norms prescribed by the government in purchasing medicines and kits and placed indent to the pharma companies that were known to her. She also forced the dispensary officials to sign the documents related to indent for buying medicines and kits.

