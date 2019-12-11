ACB traps junior assistant at Jangaon DMHO office

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Jangaon: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a junior assistant while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from an ANM at the District Medical and Health Officer’s office here on Wednesday.

Pridviraj demanded the bribe to release 11 months’ salary of Bembari Anitha, an ANM working at Siripuram PHC in Lingalaganapuram mandal in the district. Following this, she approached the ACB officials who laid a trap to nab the junior assistant red-handed. ACB DSP P Madhusudhan, CI Vasala Sastish and others participated in the operation. The trapped junior assistant will be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad tomorrow.

