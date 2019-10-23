ACB traps junior assistant at Tahsildar office in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Nizamabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided on Renjal tahasildar office on Wednesday and caught Sadhu Brahman, a surveyor-cum-junior assistant, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a farmer for nala conversion.

Ramesh, a farmer from Borgaon village of Renjal mandal, applied for nala conversion of his land with the tahasildar’s office a few days ago. Sadhu Bramham, a contract worker, demanded Rs 10,000 from him for the nala conversion. The farmer, however, said he didn’t have Rs 10,000 and parted with Rs 2,000. Sadhu Brahman suggested that Ramesh sell his cattle and raise the money to pay the remaining bribe among. A frustrated Ramesh approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the junior assistant.

The ACB officials subsequently raided the Renjal tahasildar’s office under the supervision of ACB DSP Ravi Kumar and caught Sadhu Bramham red-handed while accepting the bribe. The ACB officials registered a case took Sadhu Brahman into custody. He was later sent to special ACB court in Karimnagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.