ACB traps VRO in Bhadradri Kothagudem

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Khammam: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped a village revenue officer (VRO) while accepting a bribe at Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused, Guguloth Padma, working as VRO at Yanambail village of Paloncha mandal, was caught at Paloncha tahsildar office. She demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe from complainant Gummadi Nagamani to process Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme application.

The VRO was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from the complainant and the cash was seized. The accused was arrested and would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad.

