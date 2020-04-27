Accelerate Balanagar flyover works: Arvind Kumar directs HMDA

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: With the acquisition of land and properties for Balanagar flyover completed, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to expedite the structure works.

Arvind Kumar, along with Mayor B Rammohan and other elected public representatives, visited Kukatpally and inspected the Balanagar flyover works on Monday. Arvind Kumar instructed the HMDA engineers to utilise the lockdown period and expedite the foundation works, besides taking up construction of the retaining wall.

“As the land acquisition process is completed, speed up the civil works by instructing the contractors to deploy more men and material,” he told HMDA officials.

HMDA Chief Engineer B L N Reddy informed that since there was very less traffic owing to the lockdown, seven foundations which could not be completed earlier due to road width constraints and properties acquisition, have now been completed. Another two foundations will also be completed by the end of this month, he explained.

HMDA is constructing the flyover between Balanagar crossroads and Narsapur crossroads. A six-lane two-way flyover in the direction of Kukatpally Y junction to Bowenpally Junction crossing Narsapur crossroads and Fatehnagar junction was envisaged. The total cost of the project is Rs 387 crore.

