Accenture elevates Sanjeev Vohra as applied intelligence biz head

By | Published: 4:31 pm

New Delhi: Global professional services company Accenture on Saturday announced to elevate Sanjeev Vohra as global lead of its Applied Intelligence business that helps customers use data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics and automation to fuel business transformation.

Vohra who is currently Accenture’s growth and strategy lead for technology, would also join the company’s Global Management Committee (GMC), it said in a statement.

“We will count on his exceptional business acumen, leadership, and innovation-led mindset to drive our Applied Intelligence business and help our clients discover new ways to harness the power of data and insight to fuel their transformation and growth,” said Annette Rippert, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting.

Vohra who joined Accenture in 2002 would oversee a global Applied Intelligence workforce of 40,000, with deep industry expertise and skills in areas including AI, data science, deep learning, machine learning and data engineering.

Applied Intelligence is Accenture’s approach to scaling AI-powered data, analytics and automation capabilities for clients.

“Our expertise in defining end-to-end strategy, combined with deep data infrastructure capabilities, cognitive services and industrialized accelerators help smooth clients’ path to AI adoption, extending human capabilities and supporting clients in scaling AI responsibly,” said Accenture.