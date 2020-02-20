Accenture organises Empower Run in 7 cities

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Accenture organised third edition of its annual employee wellbeing initiative – the Empower Run – on February 16 across seven cities in India. Over 15,000 Accenture employees came together for the the run showing their commitment towards wellness, sustainability and the cause of empowering communities.

The proceeds from the run will be used to equip children with hearing disabilities with communications skills enabled by Vaani — an NGO focused on empowering children with hearing disabilities. In addition, the finisher medals and participant takeaways were made using sustainable materials by persons with disabilities and under-privileged women.

The initiative had multiple categories of events – 10 km and 5 km timed runs and a 5 km untimed walk, simultaneously held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In addition, this year, the Run featured a new category – termed the 2.5 km equality walk, which saw employees rally for the cause of equality including gender, sexual orientation and abilities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .