Accident in temple kills a 12 year old student from Hyderabad

Nizamabad: A 12 year old boy, Manikanta met with a tragic end in the premises of the Bala Rajarajeswara Swamy temple at Uploor in Nizamabad district on the New Year’s Day.

The boy, who had the darshan of the presiding deity, was going round the sanctum sanctorum as part of the Pradakshinam ritual when a coconut tree crashed to the ground killing him on the spot in the early hours of Monday.

Onlookers made every rescue effort in a bid to save him, but to no avail. The boy was identified as the eighth standard student of the KKR High Schools in Hyderabad.

His parents, who also reached the temple little later, were in for a shock finding the boy lying dead.

Temple priests said that root system of the coconut tree was totally damaged by the pest and it could not be noticed by the temple management.

Kammarpally police visited the temple and registered case. The body was sent for postmortem.