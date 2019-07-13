Accidents claim lives of two drivers in KB Asifabad, Mancherial districts

By | Published: 10:46 am 10:48 am

Kumram Bheem Asifbad: A 25-year old scooter driver was killed on the spot when a fuel tanker mowed down scooter in Rebbena mandal centre on Saturday early morning. In another accident, a youngster died when his bike dashed against a stationary lorry at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal on Friday night.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that the deceased was Chodapaneni Veerabhadra Rao, a resident of Goleti village in Rebbena mandal. Rao was working as a driver of a bus of private firm that engaged to excavate coal from an open cast mining project in Golieti.

Rao’s head came under the wheels of the tanker when he fell down from the scooter as the oil carrier dashed his two-wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for him at 5 pm. Some onlookers informed about this incident to cops who rushed to spot and shifted the body to Asifabad government hospital for carrying out post-mortem.

In the second incident, the victim was identified as Khayyum. He died on the spot when his two-wheeler, on which he was heading to Devapur hit a lorry parked on a curve near Devapur at 9 pm. He was going to visit one of his relative in the village at the time of the mishap. He is survived by a wife and a son.

Devapur Sub-Inspector Devaiah said a case was registered against the driver of the truck and investigations were taken. Autopsy of the body was performed at Mancherial district headquarters hospital on Sunday.

