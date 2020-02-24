By | Published: 12:13 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Accidents continue to haunt Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) Private Limited at Kaghaznagar town, which was revived by Odisha’s JK Paper Limited in 2018. Around eight mishaps have occurred on the premises of the factory in the last one-and half years, according to workers. They also raised doubts over the safety measures and precautionary steps being taken by the management of the factory.

Prior to Saturday’s incident, three workers sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at number three machine of the paper manufacturer on October 14 last. Sai Kumar, a contract worker sustained minor injuries when a can containing some chemical fell on his legs and hands on the mill premises on February 9 last year.

Also read Three laborers killed, five injured as debris caved in Sirpur Paper Mills

Safety of workers goes for toss

“The management of the factory is not bothered to ensure safety of workers. It is recruiting unskilled workers in place of skilled ones to cut expenditure, resulting in mishaps. Safety of the workers has gone for a toss here. Fearing loss of jobs and livelihood, the workers are not reporting accidents,” a leader of a union alleged.

JK Paper Limited revived the sick SPM, an integrated pulp paper factory, by investing Rs 628 crore in 2018. The paper mill was shut down due to losses in 2014, affecting livelihood of around 3,000 workers. Considering the plight of employees, the TRS government announced a slew of incentives for reopening the mill, which was established by the then Nizam government in 1936.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter