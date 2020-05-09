Accidents dip in Medak district during lockdown

By | Published: 8:55 pm 8:57 pm

Medak: The number of accidents reporting in Medak district roads has come down largely during the lockdown period since the vehicular traffic was not allowed on the roads.

During the first 81 days of the year 2020 until March 22, as many as 83 people were killed in 135 road accidents. As many as 144 people have sustained injuries. During the lockdown period, the district has recorded one accidental death on an average every day in Medak district. Since the lockdown imposed on March 22, the district has recorded 20 accidents which resulted in 9 deaths and 18 injuries. The district has recorded one death for every 5.33 days during the period. Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi said that road accidents have come down considerably because people confined to homes. She has further said that they have also restricted the movement of the vehicles on the roads since March 22 to contain the spread of Covid-19. Saying that the NH-44 used to witness thousands of vehicles flow before the lockdown, the top cop has said that vehicular traffic hardly crossed three figures on most of these 48 days. She has said that they have filed 403 lockdown violation cases besides seizing 1,992 two-wheelers, 161 autos, 34 cars and 24 lorries.

