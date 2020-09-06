Accidents on the rise in Telangana

TS witnesses 6,964 deaths in 2019 and most of these deaths were due to over-speeding, says NCRB report

Hyderabad: The number of fatal accidents in the State has gone up, with 6,964 persons losing their lives in road accidents in Telangana in 2019, as against 6,603 in 2018. According to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), most of these accidents and deaths were due to over-speeding.

Telangana stood ninth in the country with regard to fatal accidents, with 6,964 deaths while the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh stood sixth with 7,964 deaths. The highest number of fatal accidents was in Uttar Pradesh where 23,285 persons lost their lives in accidents.

In Telangana, over-speeding continued to be a major factor with 5,602 deaths out of the 6,964 deaths in 2019 being attributed to over-speeding. In 2018, out of the 6,603 deaths in the State, 5,377 were due to over-speeding.

Traffic officials said they were taking various steps to bring down the number of accidents through various measures, including increasing awareness on traffic laws and on-road safety. “In all districts and Commissionerates, regular traffic awareness programmes are being conducted for drivers of all types of vehicles. Apart from this, we are identifying black spots and rectifying them. After every accident, a DSP rank official along with the departments concerned such as Roads & Building, local municipal officials and Traffic police are visiting the spot and conducting analysis,” said Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DG, Road Safety and Railways.

He said most accidents were due to human error like over-speeding, recklessness and drunk driving. As per NCRB data, 2,384 persons died due to reckless/careless driving while 177 died while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The maximum deaths were of two-wheeler riders, with 3,185 two-wheeler fatalities being reported in Telangana. “Not wearing helmets is the primary reason for the fatalities in two-wheeler accidents,” Shandilya said.

Licenses to be cancelled for drunk driving

The Telangana Police are trying to bring in a system where the driving license of all those caught for driving under the influence of alcohol is suspended.

“We are also asking the Transport Department to cancel the license of those held for over-speeding and cell phone driving. Drivers should respect the rights of other road users and not endanger their lives,” said Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DG, Road Safety and Railways.

He said so far 485 black spots were identified and efforts were on in coordination with other departments to rectify these.

