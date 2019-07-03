Accomodation provided to RPF candidates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have arranged accommodation for candidates appearing for the physical examination at the Railway Protection Force training centre at Moula Ali here on Wednesday.

Last year a candidate was electrocuted outside the premises during a similar recruitment event due to lack of basic facilities for the candidates.

On the directions of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, who had visited the centre, the Malkajgiri police arranged accommodation in Brindawan Garden function hall in Anand Bagh, till the the recruitment event ends on July 27.

