Accord priority for development of greenery: Jagadish

Published: 1:06 am

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to accord top priority for development of green cover under the Pattana Pragathi programme.

Jagadish Reddy conducted surprise visit to 33rd ward of Suryapet municipality and examined the works going on under Pattana Pragathi programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the people should plant saplings in 30 percent of area of their house. If any open place is available, they should take up roof gardening. The municipality should examine the possibility extend financial assistance for roof gardening. As per the new Municipal Act, 10 percent of the budget of the municipality should be spent for nurturing of the trees.

He underlined the need to ensure public participating in measures taken up to ensure cleanliness in the town.

