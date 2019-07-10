Accused bail plea dismissed in Kaghaznagar Forest officer’s assault case

By | Published: 12:53 am

Adilabad: A special court for SC, ST cases dismissed a batch of bail petitions moved by Koneru Krishna Rao, the accused in the Kaghaznagar Forest Officer Ch Anitha assault case, here on Wednesday.

Justice G V N Bharatha Laxmi dismissed four bail applications filed by the defence counsel. The court had heard the pleas on June 9 and reserved its verdict for Wednesday. It issued orders rejecting bail to 32 accused including Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konnappa’s brother Krishna Rao.

The court turned down the bail petitions as the investigation into the assault incident was incomplete and four more accused were yet to be arrested. The 32 accused were taken into custody on different days after a case was registered against them on July 30.

A mob led by Krishna Rao attacked Anitha and her team of 40 officials when they were readying land as part of compensatory afforestation for the Kaleshwaram project on the outskirts of Kotha Sarsla village on June 30. Anitha had injuries on her hand and head. She joined duties on July 8.

Kaghaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and town’s Rural Inspector Venkateshwarlu were suspended for dereliction of duties. Anitha and 15 other officials were also booked under the SC, ST Atrocities Act, following a complaint lodged by Naini Sarojana of the village, on July 7.