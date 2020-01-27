Accused in kidnap and rape case arrested by police in Khammam

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Khammam: The police have arrested seven persons allegedly involved in the recent incident of kidnap and rape of a tribal woman on last Friday in Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district. Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal produced the accused before media at Raghunathapalem police station on Monday. The accused number one and two were identified as Azmeera Nageswar Rao of Harya thanda and Bhukya Sunil Sukini thanda.

The other accused were Banoth Upender, Angoth Kalyan, Banoth Mohan, Banoth Chanti of Harya thanda and Maloth Ashok of Sukini thanda. The CP informed that the accused one and two have went to the house of the victim on Friday late hours, woke up her from her sleep and asked her to fulfill their desire.

As the woman refused to do so they both forcibly took her on a motor bike by shutting her mouth to a cotton field on the outskirts of Harya thanda. The accused Nageswar Rao, Sunil and Upender have raped the woman. They fled the scene after hearing the siren of police patrol vehicle. The accused were arrested by Inspector of Police P Satyanarayana Reddy, SI P Santhosh and staff at Kaikondaigudem cross roads.

The police seized six mobile phones, two motor bikes from the possession of the accused and booked a case under relevant sections against them based on the complaint of the victim. The accused were sent to judicial custody.

