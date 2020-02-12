Accused in Zaheerabad sexual assault case dies in accident, two others injured

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Sangareddy: One of the accused persons in the Zaheerabad sexual assault case was killed in a road accident on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in veered off the road at Sirur village of Raikode Mandal. The three persons in the car were trying to escape from the police who were chasing them. The other two, who reportedly were involved in the rape on Tuesday, sustained injuries and were taken into custody by Zaheerabad police.

According to initial reports coming in, the deceased was identified as Chary while one of the arrested was identified as Pavan. The identity of the third accused has not been disclosed yet. Chary helped the two who forced the victim to get down from the bus at Pastapur Cross Road, sources said.

Zaheerbad Police are expected to hold a press conference shortly to reveal the details. The 32-year-old woman was carrying banned Gutkha in two bags in an RTC bus on Tuesday, when two of these three got into the bus at Pastapur and checked her baggage posing as police. They forced her to get down from the bus, took her to a dilapidated building and assaulted her sexually. Later, with the help of locals, the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

