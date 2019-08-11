Ace Ace Ace wins main event

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: The R.H.Sequeira-trained Ace Ace Ace was brilliantly ridden by Akshay Kumar to victory in the Independence Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday.

Results

1.Human Touch (1), Joy Of Giving (2), Top Contender (3), Vijay’s Empress (4).

W-Rs.-106, SHP-Rs. 25, THP- Rs.216, P-Rs.20, 9, 43, F-Rs. 1,151, Q-Rs. 380, Tanala-Rs. 11,416.

2. The Great Gatsby (1), Star Of Tiara (2), Mahashakti (3), Excelsior (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 25, THP- Rs. 35, P-Rs. 11, 9, 7, F-Rs. 153, Q-Rs. 89, T-Rs. 514.

3. Proud Warrior (1), Heaven Can Wait (2), Khan Sahib (3), Tammana (4).

W-Rs. 9, SHP-Rs. 28, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 6, 9, 9, F-Rs. 55, Q-Rs. 40, T-Rs. 182.

4. Ace Ace Ace (1), Starlight (2), Be Sure (3). Top Link (4).

W-Rs.- 10, SHP-Rs. 32, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 5, 8, 6, F-Rs. 96, Q-Rs. 60, T-Rs. 230.

5. Pontius Pilate (1), Aon Aon Aon (2), Marinetti (3), La Mer (4).

W-Rs.-31, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 43, P-Rs. 11, 9, 6, F-Rs. 216, Q-Rs. 103, T-Rs. 313.

6. Liberate (1), Midnight Dream (2), Nimble Mind (3), Big Brave (4).

W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs. 29, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs.9, 6, 10, F-Rs. 142, Q-Rs. 73, T-Rs. 345.

7. Run Runner Run (1), Royal Dancer (2), Story Teller (3), Country’s Gift (4).

W-Rs.-294, SHP-Rs. 23, THP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 39, 8, 8, F-Rs. 1,699, Q-Rs. 613, T-Rs. 8,879.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 1,15,798 /-(Winning tickets 3).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 431/- (Winning tickets 345).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 26,508/-(Winning tickets 2).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 204/-(Winning tickets 257).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 5,940/-(Winning tickets 10).