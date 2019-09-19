Ace sprinter Hima Das ruled out of World Championships

By | Published: 10:52 am

New Delhi: Ace sprinter Hima Das will not be participating in the upcoming World Championships 2019 due to a back injury.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday took to Twitter to provide the information and said: “Unfortunately 400m athlete Hima Das will not compete at the World Championships 2019 in Doha due to back injury.”

On September 9, the AFI named seven women, including Hima, for the 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay races at the World Championships to be held from September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

Sprinter Dutee Chand was later added in 100m after she received an invite from IAAF.

The ace sprinter from Assam has been suffering from a lower back pain after competing at the Asian Games last year. At the Asian Championships in Doha in April, she had pulled out of the individual 400m heats midway through the race.

From July to August, Hima won six gold medals in different events (4 in 200m, one in 300m and one in 400m).