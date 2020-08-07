Achieve Haritha Haram targets: Minister to collectors

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy has called upon district collectors to complete the target set for plantation of saplings under the sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (THH) by the end of the month. He said that of the targeted plantation of 29.86 crore saplings, planting of 19.58 saplings accounting for 65 per cent had been completed. “We must achieve the rest of the target by the end of August. While ensuring the survival every single plant, geo-tagging of plants also must be completed in time,” he said. He also advised collectors to prepare calendar of yearly plans for the coming two years. He suggested taking up more tall plants in nurseries. He expressed happiness over the visible change after the THH has been implemented everywhere in the State. He said that same spirit must be continued with dedication.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the “Palle Prakruthi Vanams” also started adding to the greenery of the villages and applauded the hard work of sarpanches and other people’s representatives in setting up these vanams. He attributed the success to the availability of tractors and water tankers at village level. He suggested them to appoint watchmen to protect the saplings. The Forest Minister also suggested taking up Yadadri model of plantations and nurseries by coordinating with the forest department. However he said that one must ensure that the saplings kept ready at the nurseries are not wasted.

“Officers must ensure that similar efforts are made in cities also as per the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. One must also ensure that survival rate is 85 percent and there is no exception to that rule,” he said. Special Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha and RM Dobrial , Chief Minister’s OSD Priyanka Varghese also participated in the video conference.

