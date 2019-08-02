Acid test for stars awaiting hits

By | Published: 9:41 pm

With iSmart Shankar, actor Ram Pothineni scored a run-away success last week at the Telugu box office. And the fate of another two young star actors who are yearning for a hit, will be decided with their movies releasing on Friday. Kartikeya and Bellamkonda Srinivas have been trying their luck with different scripts over the year. After the romantic comedy movie Hippi which tanked at the box office, Guna 369 will be an acid test for the RX100 hero Kartikeya.

Meanwhile, for Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, the horror thriller Rakshasudu which released on Friday should help him heave a sigh of relief as the remake is already predicted to be a decent movie. His last outing Sita did not meet the expectations of the Telugu audience as his role got subdued with actor Kajal Agarwal dominating on-screen in the overall script penned by director Teja.Trade pundits are guessing that while Rakshasudu, which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil original Ratsasan, may not receive much acclaim as the original, there would be some relief for the makers as it may earn good collections at the box office.

The July releases like Dear Comrade, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene and Dorasani, too, have impressed audiences with good storylines. Vijay Deverakonda as Bobby (young student leader) has impressed with his role in Dear Comrade, but for some fans the story appeared to have stretched too far. Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda, too, got an impressive start with Dorasani, a period love drama set in a feudal era in Telangana.

After a brief patch of slump, everyone in the industry circles assumed that horror thriller Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene would give its lead actor, Sundeep Kishan, the much-needed break. There was a positive talk about the movie after its release. But, when it comes to collections, the movie did not earn much for Sundeep Kishan who was also the co-producer of the film. The buzz in the Telugu industry now is about Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar which has grossed a whopping Rs 76 crore in over a week after its release. Perhaps, luck played its part in raking in the moolah. Some people in the industry attribute the success to Puri’s craze which he amassed over the years with good hits.