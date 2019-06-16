Acid washed denim of ’80s

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Seasons change, trends come and go, but denim remain evergreen. It is the one item that will never go out of style, no matter what the form. And, this year is all about acid washed denim, one of the season’s biggest trends, but the high-street hit can be tricky to pull off in real life. But, we will show you how to wear it in simple ways and at the same time, how to totally own it.

Chic and carefree

An acid washed denim jacket adds a youthful vibe to your ensemble. Check out Ananya Pandey for inspiration. Just like her, you can wear a denim shirt (darker shade) with a flirty knot and pair it with a comfortable skirt pants of your choice.

Big and baggy

Pair a jumpsuit with simple stilettos that are bright in colour to get a classy output. This look by Deepika Padukone, will not just keep you cosy, but is also an upgrade to a casual outing look.

Uber-cool

Ranveer Singh looks super cool in this mauve chinos teamed with denim jacket and T-shirt. His voguish sunglasses catch our fancy and so does the acid washed jacket. The rule here is to keep it simple, yet funky.

Boyfriend jeans

They are a must-have when it comes to this trend. To embrace this style, you can pair them with a tank top like Kendall Jenner. Choose a plain top in any neutral colour, so that the denim stands out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter