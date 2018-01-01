Acing the group discussions

By | PV Rama Sasank | Published: 12:06 am 4:36 pm

Hyderabad: With the campus recruitment season now underway and the second round of MBA admissions about to kick-of, one thing on most aspirants’ minds is Group Discussions. Dreaded by many aspirants, Group Discussions evaluate you on your knowledge as well as communication skills. With number of applicants increasing for handful of opportunities, aspirants wonder how to make their point through and make their presence felt in fiercely fought group discussions. So, how do you make yourself stand out in a group discussion? Here are a few tips that will help you in better preparation.

To start or not to start

Kick-starting a group discussion is a sure-shot way to get noticed. But it requires you to have a good knowledge of the topic backed by a strong voice. You can start by explaining the given topic in your own words before you start presenting your views. Use good opening statements like:

a. “Hello everyone, today we have gathered here to talk about …”

b. “In the GD round today, we will be discussing about…”

c. “Our main objective for the discussion today is to …”

If you could not start the discussion, try to conclude the discussion by summarizing the views put forth by the group members and the final consensus reached.

The three-round rule

Break the discussion in to three rounds and ensure you make your presence felt in all the three rounds. Often students speak in the first five minutes only to remain silent during the rest of the discussion or wake up in the last 5 minutes to present new points when it is time to conclude the discussion.

It is a discussion, not a debate

Try having a discussion rather than get in to a debate mode. Substantiate your views on the topic with relevant examples and facts and oppose views contradicting your stance with logical arguments. Avoid getting in to a confrontation mode – both verbally and non-verbally.

What do I do if I do not have many points to speak about?

Ideally, you should be well-informed with issues happening around us. An IT Job aspirant should definitely be aware of the latest happenings in the field such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented & Virtual Reality and should be able to present his/her views in a coherent manner. However, there could be situations where you are not aware of the topic and are searching for content. That is when you need to borrow content from fellow speakers – try tagging along with the point raised by them and build up on it further or add a couple of examples to strengthen or weaken their point.

Be a good listener

A recruiter’s purpose of conducting a GD is to assess how well you can work in a group of distinct people. Especially in MNCs, you’ll be interacting with colleagues and clients from different cultures, lifestyles, backgrounds and even countries. Hence, focus on being a good listener first. Make good eye contact with all the participants. Nod in agreement when somebody speaks and jot down points you think are important.

Be a group person

In a group discussion, you are being evaluated both at an individual as well as at a group level. If the group succeeds, you succeed too! Remember that by speaking irrelevantly, cutting people midway and trying to hog limelight as much as possible would only reflect poorly on you. Even if the groupv discussion gets chaotic, do not lose your calm. Be Assertive but not Aggressive.

Be aware of the non-verbal cues – Your Body Language

Very often advised, but always ignored – body language. Ensure that you display a confident and positive body language. Sit straight, lean in while making your point, ensure that you make eye-contact with everybody in the group, speak legibly without eating away words, do not lean in to other’s personal space – these are all basic hygiene factors you need to keep in mind to ensure that you are creating a positive impression.

The single most important thing in a Group Discussion

In any group discussion, ensure that you speak – you could be a new point of view or supportv somebody else’s point of view with examples. If necessary, raise your voice to get in to a discussion. What you cannot do however is to give up and not speak in a discussion. That would reflect poorly against you.

In conclusion

Be aware of things happening around you and stay updated with current affairs. Most of the GD topics often relate to issues that were recently in news. Catch hold of that one friend who’s a current affairs buff and keep discussing hot topics with her/him. Catch hold of a group of friends and have mock discussions. Though you might feel that you are committing mistakes initially, inability to voice your opinions, poor body language and other mental locks will eventually go with practice. The fruits of hard work are always ripe. Make sure that you are putting in maximum efforts and be one of the best prepared candidates in the upcoming rounds of group discussions. Best of luck!