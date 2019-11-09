ACP Jithender Reddy receives Rs 3 lakh cash prize from DGP

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Warangal Urban: Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy received a cash prize of Rs three lakh from DGP M Mahender Reddy at a programme organised at the state police headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to a press note, Jithender Reddy won a gold medal in the badminton (doubles) during the All India police sports meet held at Cochin city in the last year. Since the State government is encouraging the police men who achieved the medals at the national levels by giving incentives, Jithender Reddy got the cash the incentive of Rs three lakh.

Warangal police commissioner V Ravinder has appreciated Jithender Reddy for receiving the cash prize from the DGP.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter