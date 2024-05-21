ACP raided, Rs 38L, gold seized

ACB Joint Director YVS Sudheendra said a case of assets disproportionate to known sources of income was registered against Umamaheshwar Rao by the ACB and investigation was launched.

Updated On - 22 May 2024, 12:06 AM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths carried out searches at multiple locations belonging to Hyderabad CCS ACP Umamaheshwar Rao on Tuesday and seized cash, gold and documents pertaining to different properties.

The raids were conducted in two Telugu States and began in the early hours of the day. ACB Joint Director YVS Sudheendra said a case of assets disproportionate to known sources of income was registered against Umamaheshwar Rao by the ACB and investigation was launched.

The ACB sleuths during the search operation, that is still continuing, so far seized Rs 38 lakh in cash from his house, 60 tolas of gold ornaments, documents pertaining to 17 properties including five flats. The officials also identified a villa owned by the ACP at Shamirpet.

The total market value of the properties seized is around Rs 3 crore, said the official. The officials identified two bank lockers and would open the lockers on Wednesday. Houses of relatives and friends of Umamaheshwar Rao were also searched.

“We will be arresting Umamaheshwar Rao and producing him before the court,” said the ACB Joint Director. Umamaheshwar Rao is probing the multicrore Sahitya Infra scam and several allegations were levelled against him by the persons who lost money in the fraud.