ACP Uday Reddy shares few tips on approaching TSPSC exam

Hyderabad: Failure to get into public services in the first attempt despite a high rank only furthered the resolve of Uday Reddy Nukala. And his determined effort took him into the services in 2016.

The Nalgonda-based who presently is posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Choutuppal division shares his experiences and tips for students who are currently preparing for various competitive examinations.

Focus on dynamic part of preparation:

For any beginner, the completion of the syllabus takes 4 to 5 months of focused effort. There are standard books for every subject and students can choose the books according to their convenience; all are more or less the same.

What makes the difference is the presentation. Students should be able to answer in a unique way within a short time and impress the evaluator. This requires students to simultaneously practice writing while they are studying. For whatever you have studied from the books, add up the information from the news; prepare notes—there should be personal notes for every subject. This helps mine good information over a period of time and be able to write answers in a sharp and effective manner.

Have a balanced view

These exams test the way you approach an issue. You can have personal opinions regarding any issue but as a public servant, you cannot be biased. You must have the full knowledge— left, right and centre about any issue; only then you could form a balanced opinion. This approach helps you in mains exam and interviews too.

TV channel debates, newspapers and editorials are great source of information for updating notes and be more comprehensive in approach.

Surround yourself with positive environment

Public Service exams need students to be mentally strong in every circumstance. They must be prepared to gain nothing, but knowledge. They must be able to deal with pressure and uncertainty. Right company is very important. Surround yourself with supportive people, who motivate you and critique you whenever needed. Don’t take too much pressure.

Taking regular breaks is important for preparation. Spend break times with your hobby, family or friends or indulge in art or sports. Preparation is tough and challenging and at times candidates feel they can’t take any more. In such moments, take a break and indulge in something else.

On writing practice

The hours of study depends upon the capacity and grasping ability of the individuals. I’ve prepared for 15 hours a day in the start but later reduced the hours. It’s important to complete the syllabus of subjects in specific time frames as scheduled. Revise your personal notes and write mock tests. The probability of selection is high when you answer each and every question, so try to improve your speed of writing. Writing practice every day is required. Also get it evaluated with those who have knowledge about the subject.

Tips for students preparing for groups along with UPSC

Group 1 standard has improved a lot and it won’t be short of UPSC standard this time. Students preparing for both the exams should put a little more effort in preparing about the State. Knowledge about the State you’re coming from is helpful for interviews. As the notification is one of a kind in the past 20 years, a halfhearted approach is not worthy. Give your best and excel.

By Sruthi Kuruganti

