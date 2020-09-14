Acquisition: Relief for Nanaknagar land owners

The petitioners argued that the Land Acquisition Department had issued enquiry notices for the acquisition of their lands in violation of the Land Acquisition Act.

Hyderabad: Justice Abhishekh Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Principal Secretary, Land Acquisition, Telangana, not to dispossess the owners of lands in Nanaknagar village of Yacharam mandal. The order was passed after pursuing a writ petition filed by Mutyala Venkat Reddy and 46 others who own various extents of lands in Nanaknagar.

The petitioners argued that the Land Acquisition Department had issued enquiry notices for the acquisition of their lands in violation of the Land Acquisition Act. They also argued that there was no Grama Sabha held by the State authorities before issuing such notices to them as is required under the law. The judge directed Advocate General BS Prasad to file a counter and the authorities to abstain from the dispossession of the petitioners’ land.

Court halts FIR proceedings

Justice K Lakshman of the High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings in an FIR pertaining to a complaint filed by Seed Inspector and Mandal Agricultural Officer, Gundala, Yadadri-Bhongir district, against the directors of Surya Seeds Limited.

The Seed Inspector inter alia alleged in his complaint that the cotton seed variety, Kakatiya BT II [SCH- 627], manufactured by Surya Seeds Limited and distributed by its dealer ASRK Gundla, had no ICAR approval. It is further alleged that the seed packets have misleading information which amounts to a wrongful loss to the government and public. Around 90 packets were allegedly seized by the Seed Inspector worth Rs 64,970.

The complaint further stated that the company had no licence for selling the cotton seeds and that a show-cause notice had been issued in the said regard by the licensing authority. K Durga Prasad, the counsel for the company, argued that the allegations in the complaint were baseless and that the company had a valid licence. After hearing both the sides, the judge directed stay of all further proceedings in the FIR, including the arrest of the company’s directors till the investigation was completed.

Probe against Karvy stayed

A two-judge panel of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen on Monday stayed the Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s investigation against Karvy and Co. Earlier, a single judge of the court refused to interfere with the ongoing investigation into a set of alleged financial irregularities.

Appellant, Karvy, argued the procedure was in complete violation of the law and that no notice was given, no proper explanation sought as provided for under the law and that they were deprived of personal hearing.

