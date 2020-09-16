ACT fibernet donates 25,000 RAT kits to Telangana

The rapid antigen kits were handed over to State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan by CEO of ACT Fibernet Bala Malladi, on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Extending its support to combat Covid-19 pandemic, internet service provider, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet has donated 25,000 rapid antigen testing kits worth Rs 1.14 crore to the State Government.

The rapid antigen kits were handed over to State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan by CEO of ACT Fibernet, Bala Malladi, on Wednesday, in the presence of other senior officials from ACT Fibernet. The kits will be distributed to Government hospitals in the State through TSMSIDC.

“The fight against Covid-19 is a long one and we are not alone in this. The pandemic has affected us in many ways and we needed support from all corners. We are glad that ACT Fibernet has stood with us in this fight and I sincerely thank them,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The CEO of ACT Fibernet, Bala Malladi said that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a seismic shift in everybody’s lives, pushing everyone to undertake severe precautionary measures as a means of survival. “The need of the hour is to collaborate with the government in this monumental fight and we are happy that we are able to assist,” he said.

Senior officials from ACT Fibernet including COO, Partha Biswas, Head of Corporate Affairs, Sunil Yajaman and AGM, Ali Wajid were also present.

