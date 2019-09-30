Act of keeping peace in country

By | Published: 12:18 am 9:08 pm

Internal Security is the act of keeping peace within the borders of a sovereign State, generally by upholding the national law/interests and defending against internal security threats. Responsibility for internal security may range from police to paramilitary forces, and in exceptional circumstances, the military itself.

Terrorism

According to the Global Terrorism Index, terrorism is defined as ‘the threatened or actual use of illegal force and violence by a non-state actor to attain a political, economic, or social goal through fear, coercion, or intimidation’.

The origin of “terrorism” can be traced to the Reign of Terror of the last decade of the 18th century during the French revolution.

Naxalism

The term Naxalism derives its name from the village Naxalbari of West Bengal. It is originated as rebellion against local landlords who bashed a peasant over a land dispute. This rebellion was under the leadership of Kanu Sanyal and Jagan Sanyal with an objective of rightful redistribution of the land to working peasants which was initiated in 1967.

Money Laundering

Money laundering is the technique used by criminals to hide a huge amount of money that is obtained unlawfully through activities like drug trafficking, terrorist activity, organised crime including tax evasion and other such crimes. To put it simply, it is the process of converting black money to white. This allows the criminals to profit from their incomes without endangering their origin and with-Jut getting caught by the criminal justice system.

Interpol defines money laundering as any act or attempted act to conceal or disguise the identity of illegally obtained proceeds so that they appear to have originated from legitimate sources.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines money laundering as the transfer of illegally obtained money or investments through an outside party to conceal the true source.

State and non-State actors

State actors are nations/countries which are also known as “States”. They have sovereignty over their own territory and that sovereignty is recognised on the international stage by international organisations such as the United Nations.

Non-State actors are individuals or organisations that have powerful economic, political or social power and are able to influence at a national and sometimes international level but do not belong to or allied themselves to any particular country or State. They include NGOs, MNCs, drug cartels, mafias, terrorist groups etc. they may work in tandem for the peace, stability and development of a country or they may work against the State.

Cybersecurity

Cyber security or information security is securing one’s information systems such as computers, networks, programmes and data in cyber space from unauthorised access, theft, change or destruction. Governments, military, critical infrastructure establishments, corporations, financial institutions, hospitals and others accumulate, save and transmit vast amounts of confidential information across their information systems. Cyber-attacks are targeted at both the individual and the collective level. From protecting personal information, cyber security extrapolates into safeguarding national security and sovereignty.

Maoism

Maoism is a doctrine that teaches to capture State power through a combination of armed insurgency, mass mobilisation and strategic alliances. Mao called this process the ‘Protracted Peoples War’. The maoist ideology glorifies violence and, therefore the bearing of arms is non-negotiable as per the maoist insurgency doctrine. Maoism fundamentally considers the industrial-rural divide as a major division exploited by capitalism. Maoism can also refer to the egalitarianism that was seen during Mao’s era as opposed to the free-market ideology.

Cyberdome

Cyberdome is a Centre of Excellence for Kerala Police, to meet the long term security cybersecurity, challenges in the digital arena of the modern world, by bridging the gap between the latest changes and innovations in the cyber space and the skill set development of Kerala Police, in combating the emerging cyberthreats. It is envisaged as a collaboration Centre for both the public and private fraternity to converge and share information, as well as resources that will escalate the safety of our cyberspace.

Organised crime

Interpol defines organised crime as “any enterprise or gang of persons engaged in continuing illegal activity which has its primary activities that bring together a client—public relationship which demands a range of goods and services which are illegal.”

Surgical strike

A surgical strike is defined as a military attack intended to inflict damage on a specific target, with little or no collateral damage to surrounding areas.

Surgical strike attacks can be carried out via air strike, airdropping special ops teams or a swift ground operation or by sending special troops

Precision bombing is another example of a surgical strike carried out by aircraft – it can be contrasted against carpet bombing, the latter which results in high collateral damage and a wide range of destruction over an affected area which may or may not include high civilian casualties.

Infiltration/Insurgency

An insurgency is an armed rebellion against a constituted authority when those taking part in the rebellion are not recognized as belligerents. In case of Indian scenario it can be seen as armed rebellion and violent protests against Indian government or authority.

