‘Act out’ the instructions

Do you know what the word ‘run’ means? Of course you do. However, look up the word in a good dictionary and you’ll see that it has multiple meanings and that it combines with prepositions such as ‘in’ and ‘out’ to form expressions that again have multiple and very different meanings.

A few weeks ago, we looked at some of the meanings of the expression ‘strike out,’ and we’ll certainly revisit that idiom one of these days. But today’s focus is to look at the variety of meanings we get when we combine the common word ‘act’ with the preposition ‘out.’

Act out

Examples

1. He used to be well-behaved in school, but something changed in him over the years, and he just started acting out after he started college.2. She did a great job acting out the role of a disillusioned, angry princess in the school play.3. I’m sick of you acting out your anger on me all the time. Please learn to handle your frustrations better.4. When we work at the factory, we often cannot hear each other over the sound of the machinery, so we act out our instructions to each other.

VariationsThe expression can take two different forms: to act out, or to act something out. Strictly speaking, you might say these are two different expressions, in fact. And the meanings vary, as we’ll see shortly.

Meanings and Usage

1. To behave inappropriately or poorly: The expression is often used to refer to unusual behavior of aggression or anger by children. A child who is acting out is being difficultly, disobedient and a poor communicator. In such situations, the general implication is that the child is reacting to some trauma or some source of frustration.

2. To perform a role: This meaning is rather straightforward. Although it’s worth remembering that the expression need not be limited to just theatre and plays. For instance, a sentence such as the following works: ‘I was extremely unhappy in my job, but I needed the money so I simply acted out the role of a loyal and model employee.’

3. Express negative feelings: This meaning is similar, or almost identical, to the first meaning above, with a slight difference: in this case, there is a sense of direction: the acting out is directed at someone or something. The third example above uses the idiom in this sense.

4. Communicate using gestures: While this is similar to the sense of ‘performing a role,’ in this case the emphasis is not so much on performing, but on using gestures instead of speech. If you have a sore throat and are unable to speak clearly, for example, you might act out your instructions for help to your family or friends.

Practice

1. What are the different ways you have ‘acted out’ lately? Can you make a quick list of the various incidents or situations?

2. Can you come up with four different sentences of your own that use this expression in four different ways?

Is a cinch

Examples

1. Getting that report ready should be a cinch once we have all the data in place.2. I don’t understand why people are thinking the final match will be a close contest. As far as I can tell, our team is a cinch for the championship cup.

Meanings and Usage

Compared to the complexity that we dealt with when discussing the idiom ‘act out,’ figuring out the meaning and usage of this expression is a cinch, so let’s get to it right away. Literally, a ‘cinch’ is a belt that is used to tighten the saddle pack on a horse. Figuratively, a cinch is an extremely easy task. Especially in the context of using something new, ‘cinch’ refers to ease of learning and ease of use. For instance: ‘I paid a lot of money for this software, but it was worth it: it’s been a cinch to use.’

Practice

1. Rephrase the following sentence using the word ‘cinch:’ “I’m surprised you are struggling with this math problem. I was quite sure you would find it easy to solve this one!”

2. What other expressions can you think of that help you describe things that are easy to do? How about also looking for expressions that help you talk about difficult things? Make a quick list for each category.