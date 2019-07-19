Act will empower citizens, says KTR

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The new Telangana Municipalities Act would get rid of corruption for urban population and make all stakeholders — elected representatives, officials and people — accountable for their actions, TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao said.

He said the State government would soon come up with a new Revenue Act on the lines of the tough Municipalities Act and Panchayat Raj Act. “The new Act will empower citizens. Just like TS-iPASS, we are confident that provisions in the new Act will deliver citizen-friendly services effectively and become a grand success,” he said.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao brought the new Act with a commitment to provide transparent and friendly governance to the people. In an informal interaction with mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office on Friday, the TRS working president said the new Municipalities Act would reduce political intervention and ensure transparent administration in urban areas.

He pointed out that the new Act enables authorities to demolish illegal structures without prior notice. “Provisions for self-assessment and self-certification by citizens reflect the democratic spirit of the new Act,” he Rama Rao said.

He said the government brought several administrative reforms in the last five years and the Municipalities Act was enacted at an appropriate time before the municipal elections. He said it would help the newly elected Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to implement the Act in true spirit and those contesting the elections could have a complete understanding of the municipal administration upon reading the Act.

“The urban poor will benefit from the provisions as they will not require permission for houses constructed in less than 75-sqm land. TRS MLAs must create awareness about such new provisions, which will benefit the urban poor and in turn help the party in the upcoming municipal polls,” Rama Rao said.

He asserted that the responsibility of TRS victory in the municipal polls would be on the MLAs. He felt that such reforms increased respect for legislators among people and the new Municipalities Act would encourage people to vote for TRS.

But, the former Municipal Administration Minister felt that only time would show the impact of the new Act. He said provision for the transfer of employees between municipalities was a welcome move as it would reduce their intervention and influence the operations of an ULB. “Our aim is not to harass anyone, but to provide corruption-free and transparent governance to the people of the State. It will not cause any additional burden on any of the stakeholders,” he said.

TRS membership

Rama Rao informed that the TRS membership crossed the 35-lakh mark and was expected to surpass its previous record of 43 lakh members shortly. He exuded confidence that TRS continued to rule the roost when it comes to the State, and the contest was only between BJP and Congress for the second position.

He pointed out that Congress was in dolldrums and facing leadership crisis, while BJP had nominal presence in the State as it won four MP seats, a MLA seat and a few ZPTC seats after much difficulty. The TRS working president said the ruling party was least interested in political developments in the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He refused to comment on the State government’s decision to construct new buildings for the State Legislature and the Secretariat as the matter was in the court. He also said he was not aware of the posting of a new Governor in the State. He felt that the role of the Governor was well defined and his office cannot intervene in each and every issue.

