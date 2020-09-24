Acting is spiritual for Chandan Roy Sanyal

The actor who will next been seen in Forbidden Love and shares his life’s philosophy

“I would love to do a Broadway show,” says Chandan Roy Sanyal who has grabbed quite a few eyeballs playing the evil Bhopa in Aashram. “Cinema is my first love, I would love to do a musical or a show on stage in New York and take it up for a year. I was in New York last year and saw some really good shows on Broadway. The theatre culture is very different there. I enjoyed it a lot,” says the actor who made a foray in films with Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kaminey.

When getting into IIT didn’t work out, Chandan who had been active in plays turned his eyes to a career under the limelight. His gamble worked, as he has chosen scripts and characters that have utilized his fluid style of acting amply. From playing a wheelchair-bound gangster in the acclaimed web series Kaali to an inspector with questionable ethics in Bhram, the actor has also been part of films like D-Day, Midnight’s Children, Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.

Chandan is of the opinion that acting can’t be taught. “Acting is an ongoing thing and is a dynamic art form. It can’t be taught, you can’t learn it for two months and remember it for life, and it doesn’t work that way. Acting is very spiritual to me,” says Chandan. Having faced his own share of struggle like any other newcomer initially, he admits that digital mediums give actors like him a chance to shine.

“People want to know me, where I come from, what I do. I have been in the industry for a while, but it does give you a wider reach than cinema. Lot of people are getting opportunities to work because of it, not just actor, musicians, directors, writers also,” adds Chandan. For instance, he says the film Prague, a psychological thriller that deals with mental illness and love would have done well if it had released now. “It was shown in film festivals, but never got a theatrical release here.

People are now watching it, thanks to Netflix. It is one of my favourite roles,” shares the 40-year-old. He is pragmatic about success. “I knew there would be a struggle, but you have to be patient and calm. If you see anybody’s graph, whether it’s Dharmendra ji, Amitabh Bachchan, they have all come up the hard way. Success came gradually to them. When I worked with Subhash Ghai on Kaanchi, he told me about his initial days and difficulties he faced, and I understood that it’s a long fight for success here. You have to be mentally strong.”

Now he is looking forward to the release of his next project, Forbidden love, an anthology of films where he will be seen in ‘Rule of the Game’ opposite Aahana Kumra. “It’s very relevant now after the lockdown. It’s a modern day love story. As a couple, there is some time you spend apart doing work and other things, but now, 24×7 you are together, so it’s creating a lot of trouble. Rule of the Game is about a couple living together in an affluent apartment, but their love is missing. How they regain it make up the rest of the story. That will release on September 24 on Zee5.”

